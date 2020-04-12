Accessibility Links

Everything you ever wanted to know about Roman Britain, but were afraid to ask

Miles Russell responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the four centuries of Roman rule in Britain

Marble statue of a young Roman girl playing Knucklebones, also known as Fivestones or Jacks, 2nd Century AD (Photo by Getty Images)

In the third of our new series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, archaeologist Miles Russell responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the four centuries of Roman rule in Britain.

Check out the rest of the series:

