Historical recipes: How to make Russian Easter sweet bread Kulich

Step 2

Separate egg yolks and beat with sugar until fluffy and pale in colour.

Stir in the rum, add vanilla and mix. In a separate bowl, add a pinch of salt to egg whites. Whisk until peaks form and set aside.

Add egg yolk mixture to yeast mixture and mix. Fold in the egg whites. Add the remaining flour in small batches, mixing well each time.

Knead until dough separates from sides of the bowl. Transfer dough to a flat surface and knead for 10 mins.

When pliable add butter, 50g at a time. Knead for 2 mins and form into a ball.