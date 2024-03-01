Romans podcast episodes
Re-examining women in the Roman empire.
Kate Cooper reveals how St Augustine’s Confessions offers a unique window into the lives of women in the late Roman empire
How to live like a Roman emperor.
Popular historian Mary Beard tackles some of the biggest questions about life as a Roman emperor, from what they actually did all day to whether they were really as bloodthirsty as legend suggests
Women who shaped the Roman empire.
Emma Southon discusses the women of ancient Rome whose stories illuminate experiences of war, empire and political machinations
Roman gods & goddesses: everything you wanted to know.
From Mars to Minerva, Philip Freeman answers listener questions on the Roman pantheon of gods and goddesses
Tom Holland on Rome's golden age.
Popular historian Tom Holland explains how the Romans maintained the peace across their vast empire in the second century AD
Heliogabalus: Rome's scandalous emperor.
Harry Sidebottom shares the sensational story of the notorious Roman emperor whose short time in power was packed with sex, violence and decadence
Rome vs Persia: an unwinnable fight.
Adrian Goldsworthy discusses the evolving relationship between two superpowers of the ancient world, and explains why neither was ever able to vanquish the other
Crassus: Rome's richest man.
Peter Stothard charts the eventful life of Marcus Licinius Crassus, an enormously wealthy politician and general, who rivalled Caesar and Pompey in late Republican Rome
Blood, sweat & marble: examining ancient bodies.
Caroline Vout takes us under the dust covers and presents the flesh and blood realities of life in ancient bodies
Rome v Carthage: everything you wanted to know.
Philip Freeman answers listener questions on the dramatic battles between Rome and Carthage – two of the ancient world’s great powers
Messalina: sex, slander & scandal in imperial Rome.
Honor Cargill-Martin outlines the sexual scandals and ruthless success of the notorious Julio-Claudian empress Messalina in the first century AD
What can we learn from the fall of Rome?.
John Rapley and Peter Heather explore the parallels – and differences – between the fall of Rome and the decline of the modern west
Hadrian's Wall: everything you wanted to know.
As we approach the 1900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian’s Wall, Rob Collins answers listener questions on the Roman fortification
Naked statues, naughty gods & bad wine.
Garrett Ryan explores some of the most commonly asked questions about the ancient Greco-Roman world
Hannibal: Rome's greatest nightmare.
Philip Freeman discusses the life of the brilliant Carthaginian general who almost brought Rome to its knees
Inside a Roman home.
Hannah Platts offers a multisensory tour of the Roman home – from the smells of the kitchen to the surprises of the dinner table
Boudica's rebellion: a blood-soaked blow to the Roman empire.
Duncan Mackay delves into Rome’s brutal conquest of Britain and the ferocious rebellion against it, led by an infamous warrior queen
Digging up Roman London.
Dominic Perring uncovers London’s Roman history and reveals how the city was connected to the wider empire
Roman women: everything you wanted to know.
Professor Kate Cooper answers listener questions on women in the Roman world, from experiences of marriage and childbirth to female-led armies
Alice Roberts on unearthing the Romans, Vikings & Anglo-Saxons.
Alice Roberts reveals how new scientific techniques can shed light on life in Britain between the first and tenth centuries AD
History's greatest mysteriesWhat happened to the Roman Ninth Legion?.
The Ninth Legion of the Roman army was last recorded in York in around AD 107. After that it simply vanished from history. To this day no-one knows what caused the destruction of this elite army unit, although many theories have been put forward.
Ravenna: from Roman powerhouse to artistic hub.
Professor Judith Herrin discusses the storied history of Ravenna, once capital of the western Roman empire
The Roman emperors: everything you wanted to know.
Shushma Malik discusses some of the most admired and reviled Roman emperors, and considers whether the legends surrounding them stand up to scrutiny
Politics, Roman style.
Asa Bennett explores the lessons that 21st-century politicians could learn from their Roman forebears