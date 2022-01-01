Welcome to the HistoryExtra podcast club
Ellie Cawthorne, Editor
Thanks for visiting our podcast club page, and welcome! This is a space where we’ll be bringing you updates from behind the mic, offering up recommendations for finding out more about the subjects we cover, and giving you a sneak peak of what’s coming up.
Our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ series would be nothing without the brilliant questions we get in from you every week (which often leave me thinking “why didn’t I ask of that?”). Below, there’s a form where you can submit the burning questions you’d like to see answered by our experts. Make sure you check back in regularly, as we’ll update the subjects we’re grilling the historians on for our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ series and any other special episodes we’ve got planned.
No podcast is an island, and as I’m sure many of you already know, it’s just one part of what we do here at HistoryExtra. As well interviewing historians for the podcast, our team have years of experience working on articles for our magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed, and this website, HistoryExtra.com. In fact, we’ve got a veritable treasure trove of historical content at our fingertips, so below we’ll also be offering up some suggestions for fascinating further reading based on recent podcast episodes.
And if you want to be even more in the know, make sure to sign up below for our podcast newsletter, for news, updates and lots more recommendations every other week!
Coming soon on the HistoryExtra podcast
We’re currently working on two brand-new exciting series for you. The first marks the 40th anniversary of the raising of the Mary Rose, Henry VIII’s beloved warship. How on earth do you raise a fragile 400-year-old shipwreck from the seabed? And if you do, is there even anything left in it worth studying that hasn’t been destroyed by waves or barnacles? Turns out the answers are: with great difficulty, and yes loads!
After resurrecting the Mary Rose, we’ll be moving to choppy waters of a different kind, to tell the hair-raising story of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Charting events from the Soviet, American and Cuban perspectives, we’ll be asking: How do you diffuse a global nuclear standoff? And how close did we really come to Armageddon?
Listen to our latest podcast series
About the podcast team
Ellie Cawthorne
Podcast editor, HistoryExtra
Ellie is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also regularly contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and has hosted several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events. Ellie’s podcast recordings generally feature a cup of fruit tea (berry mix), a microphone balanced precariously on a stack of history books and a dress-making mannequin lurking ominously in the background.
Emily Briffett
Podcast editorial assistant, HistoryExtra
Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine and the HistoryExtra website. Emily usually records her interviews from the comfort of her cosy armchair with her cat pawing determinedly at the door, desperate to be let back in.