An important update for our magazine subscribers

In light of the developing situation surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 we wanted to keep you updated regarding the measures we are taking to ensure we can continue to deliver your copy of BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories.

We are working closely with our suppliers to make sure that business continues as usual.

However, in the event that there is significant disruption, we will communicate with you via email and messages on buysubscriptions.com.

If we are unable to deliver your magazine to you we will extend your subscription free of charge, so you won’t lose out. Also, we will send you a complimentary digital edition so you can still enjoy the latest content.

Given the work we have done with our suppliers we are not expecting any disruption in service, but we wanted to let you know how we will communicate with you should we need to.

To ensure we can keep you updated on the latest developments please visit buysubscriptions.com/email to register your email address, and complete and submit the form.

We appreciate your patience and we hope you continue to enjoy your magazine in these unprecedented times.

With warmest regards,

The BBC History Magazine Team.

