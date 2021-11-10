BBC History Revealed Essential Guides

History Extra logo
In every issue of BBC History Revealed, we present an essential guide: an in-depth primer on one area of the past, from ancient Greece and Rome to figures such as Henry VIII and William Shakespeare, through to landmark events including the the sinking of the Titanic, the Russian Revolution and the battle for women's suffrage.

Explore the full series below, exclusively available to download for HistoryExtra subscribers – and check back each month for your latest essential guide.

BBC History Revealed 85 essential guide Rome cover
Ancient Rome
Download
BBC History Revealed 86 essential guide Victorians cover
The Victorians
Download
BBC History Revealed 87 essential guide Vikings cover
The Vikings
Download
BBC History Revealed 90 essential guide Civil Wars cover
The Civil Wars
Download
BBC History Revealed 88 essential guide Henry VIII cover
Henry VIII and his six wives
Download
BBC History Revealed 89 essential guide Home Front cover
The British Home Front
Download
BBC History Revealed 91 essential guide medicine cover
The history of medicine
Download
BBC History Revealed 87 essential guide medieval queens cover
Medieval queens
Download
BBC History Revealed 87 essential guide Russian Revolution cover
The Russian Revolution
Download
BBC History Revealed 94 essential guide William Shakespeare cover
William Shakespeare
Download
BBC History Revealed 95 essential guide Suffragettes cover
The Suffragettes
Download
BBC History Revealed essential guide Nazi Germany cover
Life in Nazi Germany
Download
BBC History Revealed essential guide Titanic cover
The Titanic
Download
BBC History Revealed essential guide ancient Greece cover
Ancient Greece
Download
BBC History Revealed essential guide French Rev cover
The French Revolution
Download
BBC History Revealed Wars of the Roses cover
The Wars of the Roses
Download
HRM_101_p001-001_CoverV12jbF1
The Golden Age of Piracy
Download