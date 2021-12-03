Christmas feasts, episode 4: WW2 rationing & postwar absurdity

Annie Gray looks back on festive food in the 20th century – from suspect dishes made under WW2 rationing to joyful postwar creations pickled in aspic and coated in piped green mayonnaise. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, for the final episode in our mini-series on Christmas food through history, she also touches on the best wartime cake recipes, Fanny Craddock, and putting bananas in Christmas pudding.

Advertisement

Previous episode: Victorian merrymaking