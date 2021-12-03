Christmas feasts, episode 4: WW2 rationing & postwar absurdity
Annie Gray looks back on festive food in the 20th century – from suspect dishes made under rationing to joyful postwar creations
Published:
Annie Gray looks back on festive food in the 20th century – from suspect dishes made under WW2 rationing to joyful postwar creations pickled in aspic and coated in piped green mayonnaise. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, for the final episode in our mini-series on Christmas food through history, she also touches on the best wartime cake recipes, Fanny Craddock, and putting bananas in Christmas pudding.
Annie Gray is the author of At Christmas We Feast: Festive Food through the Ages (Profile Books, 2021)
