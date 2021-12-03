History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Christmas feasts, episode 4: WW2 rationing & postwar absurdity
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Christmas feasts, episode 4: WW2 rationing & postwar absurdity

Annie Gray looks back on festive food in the 20th century – from suspect dishes made under rationing to joyful postwar creations 

Pod Annie Gray WL

Published:

Annie Gray looks back on festive food in the 20th century – from suspect dishes made under WW2 rationing to joyful postwar creations pickled in aspic and coated in piped green mayonnaise. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, for the final episode in our mini-series on Christmas food through history, she also touches on the best wartime cake recipes, Fanny Craddock, and putting bananas in Christmas pudding. 

Advertisement

Previous episode: Victorian merrymaking

Inspired to cook up some treats from the past? Browse our historical recipes:

  • Nesselrode pudding – a delicious Victorian alternative to traditional Christmas pudding
  • Buttered beere – a sweet, slightly alcoholic drink that warmed the cockles in Tudor times

Annie Gray is the author of At Christmas We Feast: Festive Food through the Ages (Profile Books, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

245502111_589019302133510_4195638758184966366_n

Ellie Cawthorne

Podcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Annie Gray

Dr Annie Gray

Social networks

Food historian

Dr Annie Gray is the resident food historian on BBC Radio 4’s The Kitchen Cabinet.

Tags

More on: Food and drink

Pod Annie Gray WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021-2_Sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW