Christmas feasts, episode 3: Victorian merrymaking
From creepy greetings cards to booze-soaked tipsy cakes, Annie Gray guides us through festive feasting in the Victorian era
Published:
From Twelfth cakes to creepy greetings cards and booze-soaked desserts, Annie Gray guides us through festive feasting in the Victorian era. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, for the third episode in our mini-series on Christmas food through history, she also touches on turkey, trifle and whether the Victorians really did “invent Christmas”.
Annie Gray is the author of At Christmas We Feast: Festive Food through the Ages (Profile Books, 2021)
