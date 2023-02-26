Explore more podcast series
- Roman
The end of Roman BritainWhat really happened?.
What really happened in Britain as Roman influence waned? David Musgrove investigates what we know about the end of imperial rule in fifth-century Britain – and what remains a mystery…
- Ancient Egypt
TutankhamunLife, Death, Legacy.
In 1922, Egyptologist Howard Carter made one of the most spectacular discoveries in the history of archaeology, when he unearthed the tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings. Ellie Cawthorne investigates what we know about the life, death and legacy of the iconic pharaoh…
- Stuart
SalemInvestigating the witch trials.
In 1692, 19 members of a small New England community were hanged for witchcraft. Over the course of the year, young girls convulsed and barked like dogs, women confessed to flying on poles to satanic sabbaths, and villagers recounted seeing ghostly apparitions and translucent cats. How can we explain these seemingly inexplicable events? With the help of experts, we’ll delve into the historical factors that were at play in Salem to get to grips with one of the most fascinating moments in American history.
- General History
15 minutes of fameHistory's unsung heroes.
In celebration of the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th anniversary, we asked 15 historians to nominate a person from the past who they believe deserves their 15 minutes of fame, from the inspiring whose stories deserve to be heard, to those whose significance has been overlooked, and some who simply led fascinating lives.
- Cold War
The Cuban Missile CrisisWorld on the brink.
How did the world end up on the brink of nuclear disaster? In this HistoryExtra podcast series, we’ll be exploring the roots of the Cold War standoff and meet the key players in the confrontation. We'll track the pivotal 13 days at its centre, and the Cold War alliances that saw diplomatic tensions escalate to breaking point. Across four episodes, Elinor Evans speaks to expert historians Alex von Tunzelmann, Mark White and William Taubman, to find out more about the crisis.
- General History
ConspiracyHistorical conspiracies explored.
Was the moon landing faked? Did Shakespeare actually pen his works? And were the pyramids built by aliens? In this HistoryExtra podcast series, we'll be delving into historical conspiracy theories. Across six episodes, Rob Attar speaks to expert historians Francis French, Helen Rappaport, Richard J Evans and others to discover more