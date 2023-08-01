BBC History Revealed's Miscellany podcast picks
- Second World War
George VI's Nazi dilemma.
Alexander Larman reveals how figures within the royal orbit were either linked with, or sympathetic to, Nazi Germany in the Second World War era
- Ancient Egypt
Ramesses II: Egypt's greatest pharaoh?
Toby Wilkinson explores the remarkable reign of Ramesses II and considers whether he really was the most accomplished of all Egyptian pharaohs
- General History
Westminster Abbey: everything you wanted to know.
David Carpenter answers listener questions on the history of Westminster Abbey, which has hosted royal coronations since the Middle Ages
- Victorian
Pregnancy & childbirth in the 19th century.
Jessica Cox shares stories of pregnancy and childbirth from the 19th century, and explores what they can tell us about women’s experiences of motherhood in the era
- General Modern
Coffee history: everything you wanted to know.
Jonathan Morris answers listener questions on the history of the caffeinated beverage, from when and where it was first drunk, to how coffee houses conquered the world
- Georgian
The Luddites: everything you wanted to know.
Katrina Navickas answers listener questions on the civil unrest caused by textile workers whose livelihoods were threatened by the innovations of the Industrial Revolution
- General History
The history of atheism: everything you wanted to know.
Alec Ryrie responds to your questions on the history of unbelief – from ancient atheist accusations to Reformation sceptics
- Roman
Episode 1Beware the Ides of March.
In the first episode of our series on the death of Julius Caesar, Rob Attar and Professor Barry Strauss describe the assassination of Julius Caesar – a day that would transform Rome forever.
- 20th Century
Mountaineering on Everest: everything you want to know.
Marking the 70th anniversary of the first Everest summit, Jonathan Westaway answers listener questions on the history of expeditions on the mountain
- Georgian
Satire & scandal: the printmakers who mocked Georgian society.
Alice Loxton tells Ellie Cawthorne about the biting satire of Georgian printmakers, whose work pricked the pomposity of politicians and mocked the extravagance of the aristocracy
- General Modern
Simon Schama on how inoculation changed the world.
Simon Schama discusses how scientific ingenuity and the fear of contagion combined to produce life-saving vaccines