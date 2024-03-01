Medieval podcast episodes
- Membershipaudio
The dangers of medieval travel.
Anthony Bale takes us on a guided tour of the medieval travel experience
- Membershipaudio
Medieval Stalingrad: The siege of Calais.
Dan Jones chronicles the brutal siege of Calais, an overlooked campaign in the Hundred Years’ War, and the focus of his new novel
- Medievalaudio
Letters from medieval England.
Karen Smyth delves into the rich archive of the Paston family to reveal what the story of one aristocratic dynasty can tell us about love, life and death between the 14th and 18th centuries
- Medievalaudio
Roger Mortimer: medieval rebel.
Paul Dryburgh tells the story of the man who broke out of the Tower of London, and masterminded Edward II’s downfall
- Membershipaudio
Medieval popes: everything you wanted to know.
Brett Whalen answers popular questions on the medieval papacy, from the exploits of anti-popes to an infamous trial of a pope's corpse
- Membershipaudio
Medieval manners: social etiquette in the Middle Ages.
Danièle Cybulskie cracks open the medieval rulebook to reveal the top dos and don'ts of the Middle Ages – including why you should never sneeze in the direction of a lord or lady
- Membershipaudio
Medieval manuscripts: an enduring obsession.
Christopher de Hamel introduces an extraordinary cast of historical characters, all of whom shared a burning passion for manuscripts
- Membershipaudio
The book that transformed medieval England.
Lydia Zeldenrust tells the story of the first book ever printed in the English language
- Medievalaudio
Why did medieval Europe become Christian?.
Mark Pegg explores why Christianity came to dominate in Europe as the Roman empire disintegrated
- Membershipaudio
Curious cures for medieval maladies.
James Freeman discusses a new project that’s investigating medieval medicinal recipes to uncover how people coped with illness and ailments
- Membershipaudio
How did medieval people tell the time?.
Gillian Adler and Paul Strohm explore the complex methods of timekeeping in the medieval period – from burning candles and sundials, to water clocks and the astrolabe
- Medievalaudio
Medieval monks: a day in the life.
Danièle Cybulskie takes a closer look at the medieval monastic lifestyle and explores whether it can offer any lessons for today
- Membershipaudio
Medieval peasants: everything you wanted to know.
Professor Christopher Dyer answers listener questions about the daily life of medieval peasants, from diets and dentistry to leisure and life expectancy
- Membershipaudio
Medieval women: everything you wanted to know.
Eleanor Janega busts popular myths surrounding women in the Middle Ages, revealing how society was more open-minded than we might initially expect
- Membershipaudio
Dick Whittington: from medieval merchant to panto hero.
Michael McCarthy tells the story of the real-life Lord Mayor of London who inspired the famous pantomime character
- Membershipaudio
What can Richard I tell us about medieval masculinity?.
Dr Gabrielle Storey investigates what Richard I can reveal about medieval concepts of masculinity, and why whispers about the crusader king’s sexuality might not be all they seem
- Membershipaudio
Medieval excommunication: eternal damnation or no big deal?.
Felicity Hill explores what it meant to be excommunicated in Christian-dominated medieval Europe
- Membershipaudio
Medieval manuscript makers.
Mary Wellesley uncovers the hidden stories of the artisans and authors behind medieval manuscripts
- Membershipaudio
Extinct animals of medieval Britain.
From beavers to whales, Lee Raye discusses wildlife found across medieval Britain that has since gone extinct from the region
- Membershipaudio
Sex lives of medieval people.
Katherine Harvey discusses whether attitudes to sex in the Middle Ages were really so different from our own
- Membershipaudio
Margery Kempe: medieval mystic.
Anthony Bale recounts the sensational story of Margery Kempe, a medieval mystic whose autobiography offers a glimpse into 15th-century life
- Membershipaudio
Shining new light on medieval Europe.
Matthew Gabriele and David M Perry challenge some widely held views about the history of medieval Europe
- Membershipaudio
Lost languages & travelling communities: unexpected medieval histories.
Dr Kristina Richardson discusses her research into little-studied travelling communities of the medieval Middle East, uncovering lost languages and early printing methods
- Membershipaudio
Medieval emotions: were they like our own?.
Elizabeth Boyle explores what early medieval literature can tell us about the lives and emotions of people in the middle ages