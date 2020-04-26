Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General prehistory
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about British prehistory, but were afraid to ask

Everything you ever wanted to know about British prehistory, but were afraid to ask

Archaeologist David Miles responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about Britain’s distant pas

Callanish standing stone circle, Isle of Lewis, Scotland. (Photo by Dreamstime)

In the latest of our new series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, archaeologist David Miles responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about Britain’s distant past.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of the series:

How to download the History Extra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80
US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Callanish standing stone circle, Isle of Lewis, Scotland. (Photo by Dreamstime)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

A visitor stands on a toppled standing stone at the megalithic structure of Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain. (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)
Stone Age

10 things you (probably) didn’t know about Stonehenge

A counting of goats and rams in cuneiform script, ancient Ngirsu, Iraq, 2360 BC. (DEA / G. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini/Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Cuneiform: 6 things you (probably) didn’t know about the world’s oldest writing system

Revellers at Stonehenge
General prehistory

Q&A Did the druids have anything to do with Stonehenge?

Tourists at Stonehenge
General prehistory

Stonehenge: a prehistoric tourist trap