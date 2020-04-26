Everything you ever wanted to know about British prehistory, but were afraid to ask
Archaeologist David Miles responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about Britain’s distant pas
In the latest of our new series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, archaeologist David Miles responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about Britain’s distant past.
Check out the rest of the series:
- Episode 4: Peter Caddick-Adams fields your questions on D-Day
- Episode 3: Miles Russell answers the big questions about Roman Britain
- Episode 2: Tracy Borman takes on questions about the Tudors
- Episode 1: Marc Morris tackles some of the big questions about the Normans
How to download the History Extra podcast