Second World War podcast episodes
Resistance in the Second World War.
Halik Kochanski shares the stories of the people across Nazi-occupied Europe who resisted the Germans during the Second World War
On the trail of a Nazi war criminal.
Gerald Posner shares his experiences of tracking down fugitive Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele in the decades after the Second World War
Personal stories of the Second World War.
Victoria Panton Bacon shares remarkable first-hand testimonies from veterans of the Second World War
The hell of the Pacific War.
Saul David describes the horrors of the long campaign to defeat Japan in the Second World War, through the eyes of a company of US Marines
The brain behind the Dambusters raid.
Richard Morris discusses the enduring legend of the Second World War scientist Barnes Wallis
Life in a WW2 tank regiment.
Peter Hart tracks one tank regiment’s experience of the Second World War – from life in an inflammable vehicle to camaraderie amid the threat of German shells
How six women programmed the world's first modern computer.
Kathy Kleiman reveals how six women helped create the world’s first modern computer
The Battle of Britain: everything you wanted to know.
Victoria Taylor answers listener questions surrounding the iconic WW2 aerial battle, busting some of the most commonly-held misconceptions along the way
WW2's desert war: everything you wanted to know.
Jonathan Fennell answers listener questions on the North African campaign in the Second World War
The brutal WW2 battle for Italy.
James Holland discusses the bloody 1943 Italian campaign that saw the Allies take on Nazi Germany in one of the most ferocious fights of the war
How the Allies plucked victory from the jaws of defeat.
Comedian and history buff Al Murray introduces the military commanders behind the Allies’ extraordinary change of fortunes in the Second World War
Indian experiences in WW2.
Diya Gupta explores the emotional responses of Indian soldiers and civilians to the Second World War
RAF Coastal Command: unsung heroes of WW2.
Leo McKinstry discusses the forgotten RAF force that helped neutralise the ‘U-boat menace’ in WW2
Surviving Hitler and Stalin.
Daniel Finkelstein shares the remarkable stories of his parents’ survival when targeted by Nazism and Soviet communism during the Second World War
Stalingrad: a soldier's testimony.
Iain MacGregor reveals how the unpublished memoirs of a German officer shed fascinating new light on the battle of Stalingrad
British spies in WW2: everything you wanted to know.
From ingenious gadgets to audacious plots, historian Helen Fry answers listener questions on British espionage in the Second World War
The WAAF: the many behind the few.
Sarah-Louise Miller delves into the roles played by the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during WW2, from courageous secret agents to the unflappable women behind the Dambusters raid
World War Two: the challenge of commemoration.
Keith Lowe speaks to us about his new book on monuments to the Second World War and explains why many have become highly controversial
Eat for victory: WW2's British Restaurants.
Bryce Evans takes listeners back to the aspirational canteens of Second World War Britain, which became bastions of good food, good prices and good company
Fight like a man? Masculinity in WW2.
Luke Turner explores how experiences during the Second World War shaped men’s attitudes to sexuality, masculinity and gender roles
Britain's WW2 home front: everything you wanted to know.
Dan Todman answers your top questions surrounding Britain’s Second World War home front, from evacuees and black market deals to sheltering from bombs in the London underground
Refusing to fight in WW2.
During the Second World War, around 60,000 people in Britain registered as conscientious objectors. Professor Tobias Kelly shares the stories of five such people and discusses the challenges they faced
Escape from Colditz.
Bestselling author and historian Ben Macintyre joins us to discuss one of the most infamous German PoW camps of the Second World War
WW2's most daring raid.
Giles Whittell tells the story of the 1942 St Nazaire Raid, an audacious attack by British commandos on German-occupied France