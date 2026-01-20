The world of the Georgians

Episode 1: The royal family

How did Georgian satirists turn kings and princes into figures of ridicule? Alice explores how caricature exposed the excesses and virtues of Britain’s royal family.

Episode 2: High society

From strict etiquette to strategic marriages, Georgian high society lived under intense scrutiny. Alice demonstrates how satirical artists mocked the rituals, manners and anxieties of the elite.

Episode 3: Napoleon – hero or “Little Boney”?

Feared across Europe and mocked in Britain, Napoleon Bonaparte became a powerful subject for satire. In this episode, Alice reveals how caricature shaped British attitudes towards their greatest enemy.

Episode 4: Health and medicine

In an age of quack cures and scientific breakthroughs, Georgian medicine was both hopeful and hazardous. Alice explains how satire captured public fears and medical controversies of the time.

Episode 5: Fashion and folly

Extravagant clothes and celebrity culture defined Georgian Britain. Alice examines how fashion, fame and vanity became irresistible targets for caricature.

Episode 6: The power of satire

Grotesque, imaginative and influential, Georgian caricature reshaped how people viewed power and society. In this final episode, Alice explores its lasting impact and legacy.

Coming on 2 February