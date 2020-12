In September 1960, Fidel Castro visited New York City to give the opening address at the United Nations General Assembly. Historian Simon Hall, author of Ten Days in Harlem, explores the impact of this trip, and how it was to shape an entire decade.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Manage your newsletter preferences now Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3