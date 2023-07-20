But that wasn’t the only bizarre thing about the case: in 1919, the couple had got married in London, with Thomas using the fake name of Gordon Ingram. The 1921 census recorded them as living in Surrey, under the names of Gordon Thomas Jackson Ingram and Kate Jackson Ingram. In 1922, though, they got married again in Wales under their real names. Why they had used a fake name and married twice was never adequately explained.

Blackmail and murder

In fact, Kate was born Kate Atkinson, a humble cotton spinner from Lancashire. As a young woman, she had started a relationship with artist Leopold Le Grys, adopting the name of Mollie. When World War I started, they split up, with Le Grys marrying another woman (despite his wife still being alive). Kate then started a relationship with the secretary of the National Association of Coopers, George Harrison, which was largely based on her demanding money from him for ‘medical treatment’. In order to keep her happy, George embezzled the entire funds of the Association. He was duly tried at the Old Bailey and sent to prison for five years. Kate was referred to in court as ‘Madame X’ and ended up a notorious figure.

It was claimed that Kate had since received threatening letters from those involved in the court case, and from Le Grys, but there was no evidence that the letter-writers had killed her. After Thomas Jackson’s acquittal, nobody faced justice for Kate’s death, and nobody found out why she and Thomas had been keen to disguise their identities. The only thing known for certain is that a few years later, Thomas married Olive Dimick – the only other witness to the attack.

Advertisement

This article was first published in the April 2023 issue of BBC History Revealed