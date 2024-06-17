AD 47

The settlement of Londinium (London) is founded. By the end of the century, it is established as the new capital of Roman Britain. By its height, in c120 AD, it will be home to around 45,000 people (the population will not swell to this size again until the 13th century).

AD 50

Caratacus, a king of the Catuvellauni tribe in southern Britain, is taken captive after years of resistance to the Roman invaders.

AD 60–61

Boudica, queen of the Iceni, launches an uprising that devastates Camulodunum, Londinium and Verulamium (St Albans). She is finally defeated at the battle of Watling Street.

Boudica, first century British queen of the Iceni, after her defeat (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

AD 70s

Major legionary fortresses are established at the fringes of Roman Britain: Isca (now Caerleon, south Wales), Deva Victrix (Chester) and Eboracum (York). Each boasts a legion of around 4,000– 5,000 soldiers.

AD 77

Gnaeus Julius Agricola, a celebrated Roman general who conquers large swathes of northern and western Britain, is appointed governor and consul of the nascent province.

AD 78

The conquest of what is now Wales is completed. This includes the island of Mona (Anglesey), Britain’s last major centre of druidism.

AD 79

The civic centre of Verulamium is completed. With a forum, temples and assembly, it grows into one of Roman Britain’s largest and wealthiest towns.

c83–84 AD

The Romans manage to defeat a confederacy of Caledonian tribes at the battle of Mons Graupius.

AD 87

Partly in response to pressures elsewhere in the empire, the Romans decide to halt the conquest of the northernmost parts of Britain, leaving it to the native tribes. The fortress at Inchtuthil (in present-day Perth and Kinross), is abandoned.

AD 122

Work begins on Hadrian’s Wall – a 73-mile-long fortification that will serve as the empire’s northern frontier. Today, its ruins span almost the entire width of England, between Newcastle and Carlisle.

AD 142

The Romans begin construction on a new fortification across northern Britain, between the Clyde and the Forth. Known today as the Antonine Wall (after Emperor Antoninus Pius), it remains in use for less than two decades before being abandoned.

The remains of the rampart and ditch of Antonine's Wall, built across Central Scotland by the Romans as the northern boundary of their empire (Getty)

AD 182

Fierce fighting breaks out along Hadrian’s Wall, and sees the tribes of Caledonia breaching the Romans’ defences to carry out raids further south. Regular clashes will continue over the coming years.

AD 193

The ‘Year of the Five Emperors’ sees a quintet of rivals – including Britain’s governor, Clodius Albinus – embark on a battle for the imperial throne. Albinus is proclaimed emperor by his troops, only to be defeated by a rival in AD 197.

AD c211

Britain is divided into two provinces: Britannia Superior and Britannia Inferior, with Londinium and Eboracum made their respective capitals. It is hoped that the move will make Britain easier to govern.

AD c250

Records show the first use of the word ‘Picts’ to describe the tribes of what is now northern Scotland. The word likely derives from the Latin term for ‘painted people’ – it is said they practise tattooing.

AD c260

Britain becomes part of the breakaway Gallic empire (founded by Postumus, below) as a result of the Imperial Crisis, during which numerous nobles vie for the title of emperor. Britain is later reabsorbed into the Roman empire in AD 274.

Coin bearing the image of Postumus (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

AD c286

Carausius, a naval commander, seizes control of the Roman fleet and embarks on a period of rule as emperor of Britain and northern Gaul.

AD 293

Carausius is usurped by his treasurer, Allectus. He, in turn, is defeated by the real Roman emperor, Constantius.

AD 296

Britain is divided once again, but this time into four provinces: Britannia Prima, Britannia Secunda, Flavia and Maxima Caesariensis.

AD 306

Constantine is declared Roman emperor in York. Since AD 293, the empire has been by ruled by four emperors under a system known as the ‘Tetrarchy’, but by AD 324, Constantine will have sole control.

AD 313

The Edict of Milan gives Christianity legal status across the entire Roman empire. It is now tolerated by the imperial regime, along with other religions.

An engraving depicting the proclamation of the Edict of Milan Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

AD 367

The ‘Great Barbarian Conspiracy’ sees the Romans face near-simultaneous attacks by the Picts, Scots and Attacotti (native peoples from the British Isles), as well as the Franks and Saxons, who invade from the continent.

AD 369

The barbarians are eventually pushed out, but by now, three new non-Roman kingdoms have been established north of Hadrian’s Wall. Any further attempts to gain control of what is now Scotland are abandoned.

AD 409

Roman troops are gradually withdrawn to fight elsewhere in the empire. The Britons begin managing their own affairs.

AD 410

Emperor Honorius tells the Britons that they should “look to their own defences” after they request help against attacks from the Picts and the Saxons. Unable to sustain the province any longer, direct Roman rule comes to an end.

