Spectacular discoveries at Sutton Hoo

Ahead of the release of the new film The Dig, Professor Martin Carver discusses the real story of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo

Ahead of the release of the new film The Dig, Professor Martin Carver discusses the real story of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo. (Image by Getty Images)

Ahead of the release of Netflix’s new film The Dig, about the famous 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo, Professor Martin Carver explains the fascinating history of the iconic burial site. He speaks to Dave Musgrove about the team that worked on the excavation, and the remarkable early medieval treasures they unearthed.

Note: this is an extended version of the interview, available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Archaeology

