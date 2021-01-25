Spectacular discoveries at Sutton Hoo

Ahead of the release of Netflix’s new film The Dig, about the famous 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo, Professor Martin Carver explains the fascinating history of the iconic burial site. He speaks to Dave Musgrove about the team that worked on the excavation, and the remarkable early medieval treasures they unearthed.

Note: this is an extended version of the interview, available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com

