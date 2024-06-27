Beyond the podcast | Anne Boleyn: a modern woman?
The three French queens who inspired Anne Boleyn.
Sent to France for seven years as a teenager, Anne Boleyn grew into the woman that would catch Henry VIII’s eye and become his queen. Her role models and influences at the French court included the wife, mother and sister of the king, three very different women each with different life lessons, as Estelle Paranque explores…
Anne Boleyn's youth: how her years on the continent made her a match for Henry VIII.
Amy Licence explains how the future English queen’s youth in royal courts on the continent made her a Renaissance woman – but perhaps one for whom England wasn’t quite ready
Anne Boleyn: a 16th-century feminist?.
Can Anne Boleyn – the second wife of Henry VIII – be considered a feminist? While the word 'feminism' may not have existed in the Tudor period, the concept of equality between the sexes was very much a subject of debate at the time, says historian Alison Weir. Here, she considers Anne's early years spent in Europe and the many influences on her, from female rulers and thinkers to cultural debates
Anne Boleyn's final battle: Tracy Borman reveals Henry VIII's final 'kindness'.
Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, famously lost her head at her husband’s behest. Tracy Borman, the presenter of a new TV series on Anne’s fall from grace, delves into the queen’s dramatic final days
Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII and Elizabeth I in their own words: 5 fascinating letters from Tudor monarchs.
When Henry VII and his successors put quill to paper, they left us a priceless insight into their desires, fears and motivations. Andrea Clarke tells the story of the five Tudor monarchs via their letters and diaries...