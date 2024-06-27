Anne Boleyn is one the most famous queens in history, but what do we get wrong about Henry VIII's tragic second wife? Speaking to Lauren Good on the HistoryExtra podcast, historian Estelle Paranque sheds new light on this iconic Tudor queen by taking a look at the influences that shaped her.

Beyond the podcast

Want to know more about Anne Boleyn? These articles by expert historians will help you truly understand the story of Henry VIII's second wife...