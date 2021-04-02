Traffickers on trial: the sensational case of Lydia Harvey

In 1910, a sixteen-year-old girl named Lydia Harvey walked onto a steamship, sailed away from New Zealand and disappeared. She had been ensnared by two traffickers, who transported her Buenos Aires. Julia Laite uncovers Lydia’s journey, from a young girl coerced into prostitution to a star witness in a trial against her traffickers.

Julia Laite is the author of The Disappearance of Lydia Harvey (Profile, 2021)

