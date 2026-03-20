Rachel Dinning is joined by historian Nicola Tallis to explore Elizabeth I’s life and reign, from her turbulent early years to her enemies and suitors, to her final 'Golden Age'. Listen to all episodes now, and go beyond the podcast with our curated reading list.

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Authors

Rachel DinningDigital editor (engagement and video)

Rachel Dinning is digital editor (engagement and video) at HistoryExtra

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