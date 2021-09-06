All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Seances, skis and secrets: an extraordinary WWI escape
Margalit Fox shares the story of two British prisoners of war who used a ouija board to launch an escape bid during the First World War
Published:
Interned in a remote, forbidding prisoner of war camp at the height of the First World War, two British officers turned to an unlikely tool in their bid to escape – a ouija board. Margalit Fox, author of The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History, tells their story.
Margalit Fox is the author of The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History (Profile, 2021)