Seances, skis and secrets: an extraordinary WWI escape

Published:

Interned in a remote, forbidding prisoner of war camp at the height of the First World War, two British officers turned to an unlikely tool in their bid to escape – a ouija board. Margalit Fox, author of The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History, tells their story.

Margalit Fox is the author of The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History (Profile, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

