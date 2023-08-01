Artificial intelligence’s development seems to be moving at breakneck speed, and the ability of AI to automate even complex tasks – and, potentially, to outwit its human creators – has been making plenty of headlines in recent months. But how far back does our fascination with, and our fear of, AI extend? Matt Elton spoke to Michael Wooldridge, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford, to find out more.

Advertisement

Michael Wooldridge is the author of The Road to Conscious Machines: The Story of AI (Pelican, 2020)

Advertisement

Authors

Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Get your hands on a signed copy of Tom Holland's latest book worth £30 + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement