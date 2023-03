From the dangers of childbirth to female sexuality, myths and legends about female monsters like mermaids and sirens can tell us a lot about different societies’ attitudes towards women over time. Speaking with Rachel Dinning, Sarah Clegg, author of the new book Woman’s Lore, examines the portrayal of women as seductive, child-killing monsters through history – from Lamashtu and Gello, to Lamia and Lilith.

Sarah Clegg is the author of Woman's Lore: 4,000 Years of Sirens, Serpents and Succubi (Apollo, 2023)