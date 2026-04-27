How many US presidents have been assassinated?
The assassinations of US presidents had lasting impacts on American history, shaping political policies, security measures and public trust in government
Published: April 27, 2026 at 4:29 PM
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The assassinations of US presidents had lasting impacts on American history, shaping political policies, security measures and public trust in government
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