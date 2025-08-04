Friday 5 September: Ancient Rome: Republic to Empire with Tom Holland and Mary Beard

Presented by HistoryExtra and hosted by Ellie Cawthorne, journey through the heart of ancient Rome with historians Tom Holland and Mary Beard. Dive into the captivating story of how Rome transformed from republic to mighty empire – from gripping tales of Caesar's power plays to imperial scandals, uncover politics, battles and betrayals that shaped history.

Saturday 6 September: Digging Deeper with Adam Frost and Frances Tophill

Join BBC Gardeners’ World presenters, Frances Tophill and Adam Frost, as they take to the stage to talk all things gardening with host, Nicki Chapman. Expect a delightful mix of practical gardening advice, behind-the-scenes stories, and candid conversations, all delivered with the joy, passion and expertise you know and love.

Sunday 7 September: In Conversation with Countryfile with Matt Baker, John Craven and Adam Henson

Step into the heart of rural Britain and get set to go behind the scenes of one of the nation’s most loved shows. Hosted by Anita Rani, expect warm storytelling, surprising revelations, and plenty of laughter. Whether you’re a long-time viewer or a nature lover curious about rural life, this is Countryfile as you’ve never seen it before.

So, roll out the picnic blanket, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy all-day access to Kew Gardens too. It’s the perfect way to spend a September day!

