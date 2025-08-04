Join HistoryExtra at In Conversation at Kew Gardens
Discover an exciting NEW four-day celebration of culture, conversation and entertainment in the heart of Kew Gardens, from 4–7 September
Presented by HistoryExtra, Radio Times, BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Countryfile, this unique event brings together behind-the-scenes stories, expert insights and unforgettable moments from a stellar line-up, including Tom Holland and Mary Beard on Friday 5 September.
Thursday 4 September: In Conversation with Richard Osman and The Best Quiz Ever with Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman
Presented by Radio Times and hosted by Tom Loxley, spend the morning with King of Entertainment, Richard Osman, for a lively conversation about all things TV. Expect behind-the-scenes insights, entertaining anecdotes and plenty of cultural chatter, plus hear more about Richard’s latest book. In the afternoon, Richard will be joined by fellow quiz host, Alexander Armstrong, as they bring ‘The Best Quiz Ever’ live to the Kew Gardens stage. Join in the fun as Richard and Alexander introduce fiendish brain teasers, puzzles and all-round general knowledge quizzing.
Friday 5 September: Ancient Rome: Republic to Empire with Tom Holland and Mary Beard
Presented by HistoryExtra and hosted by Ellie Cawthorne, journey through the heart of ancient Rome with historians Tom Holland and Mary Beard. Dive into the captivating story of how Rome transformed from republic to mighty empire – from gripping tales of Caesar's power plays to imperial scandals, uncover politics, battles and betrayals that shaped history.
Saturday 6 September: Digging Deeper with Adam Frost and Frances Tophill
Join BBC Gardeners’ World presenters, Frances Tophill and Adam Frost, as they take to the stage to talk all things gardening with host, Nicki Chapman. Expect a delightful mix of practical gardening advice, behind-the-scenes stories, and candid conversations, all delivered with the joy, passion and expertise you know and love.
Sunday 7 September: In Conversation with Countryfile with Matt Baker, John Craven and Adam Henson
Step into the heart of rural Britain and get set to go behind the scenes of one of the nation’s most loved shows. Hosted by Anita Rani, expect warm storytelling, surprising revelations, and plenty of laughter. Whether you’re a long-time viewer or a nature lover curious about rural life, this is Countryfile as you’ve never seen it before.
So, roll out the picnic blanket, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy all-day access to Kew Gardens too. It’s the perfect way to spend a September day!