Video Shorts | HistoryExtra video series
- Medieval
The crusader statesWhat was life like?
Dr Nicholas Morton delves into the sights, smells and sounds of the crusader states in the 12th century…
- Tudor
Q&AWhat was the fascination behind Tudor codpieces?
Jane Malcolm-Davies reveals the real reason why men in the Tudor era took to wearing ornamental, and somewhat pronounced, pouches...
- Roman
Sex, scandal and slander: who was Messalina?
Honor Cargill-Martin attempts to pick away the scandalous rumours and gossip to reveal the real life of the infamous Roman empress...
- Medieval
Geoffrey Chaucer5 key things to know
Professor Marion Turner reveals five things you should know about the 14th-century poet and author, Geoffrey Chaucer
- General History
ChomolungaWhy is Mount Everest called Everest?
Where did Mount Everest get its name? And have we been pronouncing it wrong for more than a century? In this clip from a recent episode of the HistoryExtra podcast, mountaineering historian Jonathan Westaway explains the history of 'Everest'
- General History
Q&AWho were Australian bushrangers?
Answered by Dr Meg Foster
- General History
Five things to look out for when visiting a castle
Marc Morris highlights five features of Britain’s castles that show their development throughout the Middle Ages, from essential engineering to eye-catching decorations
- General Modern
Fake news: 8 of the most notorious photograph hoaxes, from fairies to UFOs
A picture tells a thousand words, so they say. But it doesn’t always follow that those words speak the truth. Charlotte Hodgman explores the stories behind some of the most remarkable hoax photographs that have been taken since the advent of the technology in the 19th century
- 21st Century
King Charles IIIA life in pictures
As Charles III is officially crowned as the new monarch, we look back to a life of duty and privilege, lived under the media spotlight…
- General History
What makes a good coronation?
Tracy Borman highlights the most crucial aspects in making a coronation a crowning success…
- General History
Which British monarch had the most successful coronation?
Tracy Borman considers centuries of rulers to reveal the British monarch whose coronation she thinks outranked all others…
- 20th Century
Kathrine SwitzerThe shocking image from Boston Marathon in 1967
Rachel Hewitt explores the story behind the shocking image of Kathrine Switzer running the Boston Marathon in 1967...
- Georgian
How did caricaturist James Gillray satirically take down the Prince Regent?
Alice Loxton explores the details of one of James Gillray’s most famous works, A Voluptuary Under the Horrors of Digestion, and what it reveals about the future King George IV
- Victorian
Can you guess the meaning of Victorian slang?
Do you know your mutton shunter from your orf chump? We put historians Michael Wood, Rana Mitter and Catherine Nixey to the test and asked them to guess the meanings of eight forgotten slang terms from the Victorian era…
- Roman
What did Boudica’s Iceni warriors look like?
Duncan Mackay considers what Boudica’s rebellious troops might really have looked like when they faced up to the Roman legions in Britain in AD60-61
- Georgian
Did the Duke of Wellington really call his troops the “scum of the Earth”?
Dr Zack White addresses the infamous comment made by the Duke of Wellington of his own soldiers in the Napoleonic Wars
- Medieval
Tales of romanceThe historical love stories behind 5 British castles. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
We've rounded up five British castles with thoroughly romantic histories – from the site of Robert Dudley's lavish three-week proposal to Elizabeth I, to a 'castle' literally built for love…
- General prehistory
Video5 key things to know about prehistoric cave art
When you think of the old stone age, or the Palaeolithic period, you might well think of cave art. The drawing, painting and engraving on cave walls, famously typified by sites such as Lascaux in France and Altamira in Spain, has fascinated scholars for generations, but what was it all about and how should we understand it today?
- Victorian
Video | The death of Queen Victoria. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Queen Victoria died on 22 January 1901 at Osborne, her Isle of Wight residence. Her death ushered in a new Edwardian age – though preparations for her funeral were far from straightforward…
- Elizabethan
How did Elizabeth I feel about being queen in a 'man's world'? | Tracy Borman explains
How did Elizabeth I navigate her role as queen in what might be considered a 'man's world'? Historian Tracy Borman explains – in less than 60 seconds...
- Elizabethan
Did Elizabeth I and her half-sister, Mary Tudor, have a good relationship? Historian Tracy Borman explains
Did Elizabeth I and her half-sister, Mary Tudor, have much of a relationship? Historian Tracy Borman explains what the two daughters of Henry VIII thought of each other...
- Second World War
From Winston Churchill to the Bengal famine: are we in denial about our role in WW2?
The Second World War was perhaps the greatest collective trauma in the history of the world. But are we remembering the Allied victory through rose-coloured glasses? What elements of the Second World War might we be in denial about? Historian Keith Lowe explores – in 60 seconds
- Tudor
What did Elizabeth I think of her mother, Anne Boleyn? Historian Tracy Borman explains
Did Elizabeth I and her mother, Anne Boleyn, have much of a relationship? Anne was executed when Elizabeth was just a young girl – but that didn't mean Elizabeth just forgot about her. So what did she think about her mother, Henry VIII's second wife? Historian Tracy Borman explains...
- First World War
"There was no feeling sorry for themselves": director Peter Jackson on the soldiers of the First World War
Film director Peter Jackson's film They Shall Not Grow Old is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. In 2018, he spoke to HistoryExtra about his First World War documentary which uses never-before-seen footage of the conflict that devastated the world between 1914 and 1918...