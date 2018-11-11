In 1763, Britain emerged victorious from a war against France – fought partly on American soil side-by-side with the colonists – with territorial gains but a tremendous debt. Britain looked to the 13 colonies of North America for money, taking the unprecedented action of imposing taxes, demanding exclusivity of trade and forbidding westward settlement into Native American lands. This ignited resentment amongst the colonists, who saw taxes as an attack on their rights as subjects of the British Crown, arguing that they had no obligation to pay a parliament in which they had no voice. “No taxation without representation,” became their rallying cry.

The heartland of resistance was Boston, capital of Massachusetts: a flourishing city of merchants, manufacturers and entrepreneurs. While their loyalty to the Crown was not in doubt, Bostonians were reliant on trade and so vociferously opposed the Stamp Act, which essentially taxed all documents, and the indirect taxes placed on imported goods like glass, lead, paints, paper and tea by the Townshend Acts.

The Boston Tea Party With boycotts on taxed tea and the drink being smuggled by the Dutch, the British passed the Tea Act in 1773, granting the East India Company a monopoly. The colonists’ response came on the night of 16 December. Around 60 Sons of Liberty, some disguised as Native Americans, boarded three ships in Boston Harbour and dumped 342 chests of tea into the water. They harmed no one – in fact, they cleaned up before leaving – but the British retaliated with a harsh set of laws. They hoped to quash a rebellion before it started. Instead, they emboldened the colonists.

Boycotts were organised, assemblies held, petitions signed, propaganda distributed and acts of agitation, even violence against officials, carried out. And at the centre was a clandestine group of radicals, the Sons of Liberty. Among them were future Founding Fathers John Adams and John Hancock, but perhaps the most influential firebrand was Samuel Adams, condemned in Britain as the most dangerous man in Massachusetts.

The Boston Massacre served as the perfect anti-British propaganda for the Patriots. (Photo by Burstein Collection/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Opposition to taxation began to turn to revolutionary zeal, especially after the Boston Massacre of 5 March 1770, when British troops fired into an angry crowd, resulting in five deaths. Then, in the wake of the Boston Tea Party, Britain passed the so-called Intolerable Acts. These punitive measures included the closure of the city harbour and appointed General Thomas Gage, commander of British forces in North America, as military governor of Massachusetts. Boston was a powder keg, ready to set the colonies ablaze.

❷ The shot heard around the world

A mission to confiscate an illicit cache of small arms went awry in the worst possible way

The anti-British Patriots went on the offensive: taking control of local government in Massachusetts, training militias and stockpiling munitions. Yet around one-third of colonists, known as Loyalists or Tories, continued to support the Crown.

In early 1775, the British Parliament declared Massachusetts in a state of rebellion and ordered Gage, in command of 4,000 men, to disarm the militias. Hoping to avoid a “bloody crisis”, he aimed to take the fight from the rebels by seizing weapons and gunpowder. On hearing of a large store in Concord, 20 miles from Boston, he dispatched a force in the early hours of 19 April.

Crossing the Delaware By the winter of 1776, the retreating American Continental Army was utterly demoralised and suffering from severe shortages. Commander-in-chief George Washington needed a victory before the enlistments ran out at the end of the year to have any hope of keeping the army together. So, on 25 December, he set off to cross back over the ice-strewn Delaware River with around 2,400 men and, the next day, attacked the town of Trenton. The Christmas assault took the defending Hessians, German mercenaries fighting for the British, completely by surprise, and 1,000 were captured. The victory did wonders for morale and allowed Washington to winter knowing that the fight would continue.

They lost the element of surprise when someone – possibly Gage’s American wife – let the Patriots know of the raid. Three men, Paul Revere, Samuel Presscott and William Dawes, made midnight rides to warn the militias. A signal had also been planned where lanterns would be lit in the tower of Boston’s Old North Church, one if the British marched by land and two if they crossed the Charles River. There were two that night. By the time the Redcoats reached Lexington at sunrise, tired and sodden, around 77 armed men were waiting on the village green. Their leader, Captain John Parker, called out: “Stand your ground. Don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they want a war, let it begin here.” After a tense pause, a shot rang out – no one knows who fired – and a brief skirmish ensued, which left eight militiamen dead.

9,000 The number of Patriot troops evacuated from the Battle of Long Island on the night of 29 August 1776, without loss of life. George Washington was the last to leave under cover of fog.

The British continued to Concord only to find few munitions and hundreds of militiamen, with more on the way. The first British soldier was killed, by the immortalised ‘shot heard round the world’, and they began a torturous retreat back to Boston, harassed all the way by hidden snipers. Having lost nearly 300 men, the dwindling and demoralised Redcoat column limped into Boston, which then fell under a siege lasting until March 1776. The war had begun.

Early exchanges Battle of Fort Ticonderoga When: 10 May 1775 What: The Green Mountain Boys militia raided the British-held fort at dawn, leading to the capture of the entire garrison. Result: Cannon seized at Ticonderoga helped to end the Siege of Boston Battle of Bunker Hill When: 17 June 1775 What: During the Siege of Boston, a 3,000-strong British force needed three bloody assaults to take a Patriot position. They suffered more than 1,000 casualties. Result: Pyrrhic British victory Battle of Quebec When: 31 December 1775 What: The colonial invasion of Canada ended when Colonel Benedict Arnold and General Richard Montgomery's attack with around 1,700 men on the British city of Quebec was repulsed. Result: British victory, Montgomery killed Battle of Long Island When: 27 August 1776 What: The largest battle of the war, involving ~30,000 men in total. The British captured or killed 1,300 Patriots, but George Washington pulled off a Dunkirk-like escape with the rest of the Continental Army. Result: British secure New York Battle of Fort Washington When: 16 November 1776 What: Around 3,000 prisoners were taken when the British captured the fort. They took control of Fort Lee across the Hudson River four days later, sending the Continental Army in full retreat. Result: Crushing American defeat

❸ The Continental Congress

The colonies ratified their independence from Britain after a slow start

The war against Britain was not only fought by militias and armies, but also by a collection of statesmen, politicians, lawyers, thinkers, activists and writers. The Continental Congress was the colonies’ governing body, responsible for the war effort. It struggled constantly, was slow to make decisions, had no infrastructure and made mistakes – its paper money became so worthless it spawned the phrase “not worth a continental”. But the course of war changed with its greatest success: independence.

The First Continental Congress had convened in September 1774, following the Intolerable Acts. In all, 56 delegates from 12 colonies (British-dependent Georgia was absent) met in Philadelphia to organise resistance, make their grievances known and declare a trade boycott. Yet they affirmed their loyalty to the Crown, too.

The King and us George III addressed Parliament in 1775 with a confidence that the rebellion in North America would meet a “speedy end”. Instead, he became the “King who lost the colonies” – and when defeat finally came in 1783, he went so far as to draft a notice of abdication. The Americans branded George a tyrant, which somewhat ignores the parts played by his government and ministers, and the Declaration of Independence included a long list of damning accusations against him. It began: “The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States.” Royal portraits were reversed or destroyed, his name was stricken from documents, and mock trials, executions and funerals were held. One statue in New York was melted down into thousands of musket balls for the army.

By the time the Second Continental Congress came together at the pre-arranged date in May 1775, fighting had broken out. Its members voted to create the Continental Army and appointed as its commander-in-chief a Virginia landowner who had been refused a commission in the British army, George Washington.

FF9K1J GEORGE Washington, made commander of the American forces in 1775, would lead the colonies to victory at Yorktown six years later. (Photo by Alamy)

Still, it was clear the Congress was not committed to independence. The call only grew louder in the first half of 1776. The sensationally popular pamphleteer Thomas Paine had made a stirring case in a treatise called Common Sense, and the violence meted out by the British turned more colonists against them. The Congress also knew independence would open up opportunities of foreign alliances. So, on 2 July, Congress voted in favour of the resolution for independence and two days later, on 4 July, it approved the Declaration of Independence.

Did you know? A famous, but possibly apocryphal, story from the war is that the Stars and Stripes flag of the United States was first sewn by a woman named Betsy Ross after she was visited by George Washington. She supposedly suggested the stars have five points instead of six as they were easier to cut out.

Around that time, a 34,000-strong British invasion force landed south of New York, led by brothers General William Howe and Richard, Admiral Lord Howe. In 1777, they launched an operation to cut off the northern colonies of New England. The plan was for General John Burgoyne to march south from Canada to meet Howe’s force moving north up the Hudson River. But when Howe left New York, he went by sea and sailed south with the aim of capturing Philadelphia, home of the Congress. He had succeeded by 25 September, but the isolated Burgoyne had to contend with debilitating attacks, including the decisive blow by brilliant commander Benedict Arnold.

In October, Burgoyne had no choice but to surrender at Saratoga. This was a massively significant moment as it persuaded France to join the war. Britain had been fighting a civil war – now it was a global conflict.

The Declaration of Independence With 1,458 words and 56 signatures, the United States of America was born… George Washington, Virginia Washington, commander-in-chief of the new Continental Army and later the first President of the United States, didn’t sign the declaration: he was in New York, organising the city’s defences. Thomas Jefferson, Virginia The chief author of the Declaration became the nation’s third President. He organised the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, where the US acquired more than 800,000 square miles of territory. John Dickinson, Pennsylvania He was known as the ‘Penman of the Revolution’ due to his essays against the Townshend Acts, yet he didn’t sign the Declaration – or support it. He argued that it wasn’t the right time for independence. Benjamin Franklin, Pennsylvania The only Founding Father who signed all four of the US’s major founding documents: the Declaration of Independence, the 1778 Treaty of Alliance with France, the Treaty of Paris and the Constitution. John Adams, Massachusetts A lawyer committed to a person’s right of counsel, Adams defended British soldiers involved in the Boston Massacre of 1770. He served as Washington’s Vice President before taking the office himself.

❹ Revolutionaries VS Redcoats

Britain's early gains were reversed when the other European powers sided with the Patriots

The image of ramshackle bands of gutsy militiamen taking on pristine columns of Redcoats is ingrained in the legacy of the war. Yet whilst the Patriots successfully utilised guerrilla tactics, the two sides generally fought in pitched battles with similar approaches.

The British had clear advantages. Their soldiers were rigorously trained, disciplined and not distracted by thoughts of bringing in the harvest or protecting their lands and families. Their ranks included militias of Loyalists and paid German soldiers, mostly Hessians. Efforts were made to recruit black men – slave and free – and Native Americans too, although many also joined the Patriot cause.

At sea, Britain ruled the waves, which was crucial as it was the sole source of supplies. Yet the British had neither a consistent strategy nor a dominant leader; they struggled in unknown terrain. Once France joined, the British had to split their forces across multiple theatres.

Merci, mes amis France began secretly supplying the Patriots soon after the outbreak of war, eager for any chance to get one over on the old enemy. Then came the American victory at Saratoga in October 1777, which convinced the French to enter the war. Their alliance with the Americans was pivotal. With the nascent Continental Navy outclassed, Patriot sea power had been confined to privateering, but the presence of French ships made the British Navy more vulnerable, something that only increased when Spain and the Netherlands joined the fray. The Continental Army was reinforced by French soldiers commanded by the Comte de Rochambeau. Another officer, the Marquis de Lafayette, became Washington’s aide even before France officially declared war. To this day, he is celebrated as a hero in the US. The Patriots had little hope of winning without France, which ended up more than one billion livres in debt and facing its own revolution.

The Patriots were driven by more than duty. They fought on home soil for their very future and the “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” of the Declaration of Independence. Tens of thousands of farmers and tradesmen served either in local militias – small, disorderly and with short enlistments, often three months – or the Continental Army. There, soldiers endured dire conditions as supplies ran out, and went without pay.

Things were especially gruesome when, in late 1777, Washington went into winter quarters at Valley Forge as rations were meagre, clothing insufficient and disease spread. More than 2,000 perished. Yet in that misery, the army stayed together and actually improved due to a training regime under Prussian officer Baron von Steuben.

Did you know? In 1775, the British governor of Virginia, the Earl of Dunmore, issued a proclamation promising freedom to any slaves who left their owners and joined the British forces. He called the 500 black men who joined him the Ethiopian Regiment.

By 1778, with the war at a stalemate, the British turned their attentions to the southern colonies. An invasion force sailed hoping to be bolstered by Loyalist support in Georgia and the Carolinas, and the Southern Strategy started well with the capture of Savannah. Then, on 12 May 1780, the Americans suffered perhaps their worst defeat – the surrender of Charleston and loss of 5,000 troops as prisoners, nearly all the Continental Army in the south.

The outlook was bleak for Washington. Mutinies had to be put down and his trusted commander, Benedict Arnold, defected. The British, for the moment, had the momentum.

❺ The road to Yorktown

The last major land battle took place on the Virginia coast

The man in charge of the Southern Strategy was General Charles Cornwallis. Despite far fewer Loyalists flocking to the British cause than hoped, he led around 10,000 men, most behind the barricades of Savannah and Charleston, and demolished a force nearly double the size of his own at the Battle of Camden on 16 August 1780.

Washington needed a commander in the south to match Cornwallis, and he found one in Nathanael Greene. While the British strove for one decisive victory, he understood how the war could be won: “We fight, we get beat, rise and fight again. We never have to win a battle to win the war. The side that ultimately gets support of the people will prevail.”

From General to President In 1783, with the war won, George Washington resigned his commission and seemed content to spend his days as a farmer at his Virginia home of Mount Vernon. A quiet life was not to be. When the Constitutional Convention convened four years later, the delegates chose him to preside. Then in the first-ever election for the President of the United States, the man who kept the army fighting through years of war was unanimously elected to lead the nation in peace.

Under Greene’s auspices, the militia inflicted a crushing defeat on 1,000 Loyalists at the Battle of Kings Mountain on 7 October, and the Patriots followed it in early 1781 when a splinter force led by Daniel Morgan swept aside the notorious British Legion and its commander, Banastre ‘Bloody Ban’ Tarleton, at Cowpens. Through attrition, Greene wore down Cornwallis’s men and reclaimed much of the Carolinas. Cornwallis believed the best way to defeat him was to cut his supply lines and ended up in Yorktown, on the Virginia coast.

Framing the Constitution and the Bill of Rights A new nation needed a new system of government. The United States Constitution, which laid out the structure of the three branches of government plus the basic rights of citizens, was drawn up by 55 delegates, or framers, in 1787. It remains a symbol of American democracy, and is the oldest written national constitution still in use. Drafting the Constitution caused such bitter disagreements that, as a compromise, 12 amendments were immediately proposed, ten of which were added as appendices to the Constitution as the Bill of Rights in 1791. The Bill protects personal rights and prevents an overly strong government. It includes freedom of speech and religion, and the ever-controversial right to bear arms.

A French fleet sailed from the West Indies to Chesapeake Bay, where they held off a British attack and secured the seas around Yorktown. Cornwallis was cut off. Washington, who had been contemplating an attack on New York, hastily marched south with French commander-in-chief Rochambeau, whilst the Marquis de Lafayette kept the British pinned down.

By the end of September 1781, the combined force had laid siege to Yorktown. Following weeks of bombardment by French siege guns, paltry supplies and a failed evacuation attempt, Cornwallis was forced to surrender on 19 October, with nearly 8,000 men taken prisoner.

Who was Alexander Hamilton? Thanks to a ludicrously popular, critically worshipped and multi-award winning stage musical, the name of Alexander Hamilton is more recognisable than ever. As the opening number of Hamilton begins, he was "a bastard, orphan, son of a whore" who grew up to be a "hero and a scholar", the "ten-dollar Founding Father without a father". Hamilton was born in either 1755 or 1757 in the British West Indies to a Scottish trader, who abandoned the family, and a married woman. Ambitious and intelligent, he went to New York to be educated, but rose to prominence writing pamphlets supporting the colonies. He joined the militia and joined Washington’s staff, which saw him lead an assault at Yorktown. After the war, he helped set up the convention that wrote the Constitution, saw it ratified by writing the majority of the influential Federalist Papers and became the first Secretary of the Treasury. There, he founded the national bank. A passionate advocate for a strong, centralised government, Hamilton made enemies over the years. The sitting Vice President, Aaron Burr, challenged him to a duel, which was fought on 11 July 1804. Hamilton missed – Burr did not.

At the official ceremony, the British fifes played the tune The World Turned Upside Down and as Cornwallis claimed to be ill, the task fell on his second in command to offer his sword, which he did to Rochambeau before being pointed in the direction of Washington. The peace treaty would not be signed until 3 September 1783, but the war was all but over. A nation had been born in revolution and civil war, and won – a nation that went from 56 men in Philadelphia to the gobal superpower of today, 250 years later.

