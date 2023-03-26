The Seven Years’ War: everything you wanted to know
Jeremy Black responds to listener questions on the 18th-century conflict that convulsed the globe and helped turn Britain into a world superpower
The Indian subcontinent, North America, south-east Asia and continental Europe all saw vicious fighting in the 1750 and 1760s as part of a major conflict now known as the Seven Years’ War. But did it really last for seven years? What role did George Washington play in its outbreak? And can it be described as history’s first truly global conflict? In conversation with Spencer Mizen, Jeremy Black answers listener questions on the Seven Years’ War.
Authors
Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine
