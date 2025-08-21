3. The closing date for entries is 23:59pm on Monday 25th August 2025.

4. By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

a. to be bound by these terms and conditions; and

b. that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

5. Entrants should enter by:

Following the account @historyextra on Instagram;

Liking the competition post on Instagram; and

Tagging the person they would want to take with them if they won.

6. Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

7. Following the closing date, one (1) winner will be drawn at random in total from all the eligible entries received on or prior to the closing date. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.

8. The winner chosen at random will receive two (2) tickets for the In Conversation at Kew Gardens event taking place on Friday 5th September 2025. The winner can select whether to attend the morning session (11.30am) or the afternoon session (16.00pm).

9. The winner will be subject to the event terms and conditions, found here: https://www.immediatelive.com/ticket-terms-and-conditions/. All children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

10. The winner and their chosen guest will also win a meet and greet with host, Mary Beard, at the event. The exact time of the meet and greet is to be confirmed as soon as possible and communicated to the winner.

11. The show is based in Kew Gardens, Richmond, TW9 3AE. The prize will not include accommodation or travel to and from the event.

12. Entrants must supply to Immediate their Instagram handle. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (www.immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy). These details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by Instagram

13. The Promoter’s decision as to the winners is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winners with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prizes,

14. The winners will be notified within 2 days of the close of the promotion by a Direct Message on Instagram from @HistoryExtra. If a winner cannot be contacted, or fails to respond within 7 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.

15. There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

16. The surname and county of residence of the winners will be available upon request by sending an SAE to HistoryExtra social competition, Vineyard House 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.

17. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

18. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

19. The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winners arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

20. Your details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by Instagram. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram. By entering this promotion you agree to release Instagram of any liability howsoever caused in respect of this promotion.

Ad

21. The promotion is subject to the laws of England.