The sealing of Magna Carta at Runneymede in 1215 stands as one of the most iconic political showdowns in English history; a high-stakes confrontation between an untrustworthy monarch and a coalition of restless, rebellious barons that forced the Crown, however briefly and imperfectly, to acknowledge some limits on royal power.

In a new four-part HistoryExtra podcast series, available weekly from Sunday 8 February 2026, I spoke to Professor Nicholas Vincent to bring this tense moment in 1215 into sharp focus, exploring the grievances, brinkmanship and fragile compromises behind a document that was less a birth certificate of liberty and more a peace treaty hammered out under pressure.

Below I have selected some essential further reading, watching and listening from the HistoryExtra archive designed to broaden your understanding of the political crisis, the world in which it originated as well as the long afterlife of Magna Carta. Whether you want to unpack the hidden history in the clauses, trace how and why the charter almost immediately collapsed into civil war, or follow its transformation (rightly or wrongly) into a global symbol of rights and the rule of law, these articles, podcasts and videos will guide you further into one of medieval England’s most consequential dramas.