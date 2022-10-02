The Knights Templar: everything you wanted to know
Helen Nicholson answers listener questions on the crusading medieval military order made famous by its mysterious connections to the Holy Grail and Masonic order
Who joined the Knights Templar? When not waging war, what did they get up to on a day-to-day basis? And how did they become associated with the Holy Grail? In this Everything you wanted to know episode, Emily Briffett speaks with Helen Nicholson to uncover the answers to your top questions about the crusading military order.
Authors
Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London
Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book for your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com