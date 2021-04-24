Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General Modern
  4. How constitutions changed the world
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

How constitutions changed the world

Linda Colley explores how written constitutions, together with warfare, forged the modern world

Linda Colley explores how written constitutions, together with warfare, forged the modern world. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Linda Colley discusses her new book The Gun, the Ship and the Pen, which explores how written constitutions, together with warfare, forged the modern world. She talks about constitutions across the globe, from the United States and France, to Russia and the Pitcairn Islands.

Advertisement

Linda Colley is the author of The Gun, the Ship and the Pen: Warfare, Constitutions and the Making of the Modern World

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Linda Colley explores how written constitutions, together with warfare, forged the modern world. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Isabella of France welcomed by her brother Charles IV to Paris. (Photo by Getty Images)
Medieval

The Hundred Years’ War: everything you wanted to know

A mushroom cloud produced by the explosion of a hydrogen bomb during Operation Ivy, an American nuclear test that took place in 1952. (SSPL/Getty Images)
20th Century

How have nuclear weapons shaped global politics? 10 key moments in the post-war atomic world

The original ‘Big Three’ at Livadia Palace in Yalta: Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin. None of them came away from the summit with everything they had hoped for. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
Second World War

Your guide to... the Yalta and Potsdam conferences, 1945

B-17 bombers make their way to England to aid the British in WW2, April 1942. (Photo by Getty Images)
Second World War

WW2 podcasts: 9 top episodes about the Second World War