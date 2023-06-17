Caesar: Death of a Dictator | Honourable men
Rob Attar is joined by Professor Barry Strauss and Professor Philip Freeman to dissect the characters of the men who organised Caesar’s murder
In episode four of our new series on Julius Caesar’s rise and fall, we come face-to-face with the men who orchestrated the assassination. Professor Barry Strauss and Professor Philip Freeman join Rob Attar to dissect the characters of Brutus, Cassius and Decimus and reveal how the conspiracy got off the ground.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
