Caesar: Death of a Dictator | Was this ambition?
Rob Attar is joined by Professor Catherine Steel and Professor Philip Freeman to examine the early life and career of a man who would reach the pinnacle of Roman political power
When Julius Caesar was born, few would have expected him to climb to the summit of Roman political power, but by the time of his death that was exactly what he had done. In episode two of our new series on Caesar’s rise and fall, Rob Attar is joined by Professor Catherine Steel and Professor Philip Freeman to examine the early life and career of a man who would seek to reshape Rome in his image.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
