Eighty years ago, barely a few months after the end of the Second World War, a group of Nazi leaders found themselves in the dock at Nuremberg for the world’s first ever international criminal trial.

In a new HistoryExtra podcast series, available weekly from 16 November, I am joined by Professor Philippe Sands, a world-renowned lawyer, author and historian, to consider the origins of the trials, the dramatic days in court and the complex but profound legacy of the quest to bring Nazis to justice.

Below, I’ve selected some essential further reading, listening and viewing from our archives to broaden your knowledge of Nazi Germany, the Holocaust and the trials themselves. You can explore previous collaborations with Philippe Sands that were alluded to in the episodes, as well as our own interview with Niklas Frank about his experiences of being the son of a Nazi mass murderer.