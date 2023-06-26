Salon Kitty was the most notorious brothel in 1930s Berlin. Yet little did its clientele – foreign diplomats and high-ranking army officers among them – know that, while they were cavorting with sex workers, they were also being spied upon by Nazi agents. Nigel Jones tells Spencer Mizen what this story can reveal about the paranoia and petty rivalries that stalked the Third Reich.

Nigel Jones, Urs Brunner and Dr Julia Schrammel are the authors of Kitty's Salon: Sex, Spying and Surveillance in the Third Reich (John Blake, 2023)