The WAAF: the many behind the few
Sarah-Louise Miller delves into the roles played by the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during WW2, from courageous secret agents to the unflappable women behind the Dambusters raid
In his famous speech of summer 1940, Winston Churchill hailed the RAF as the “few” who protected the skies during the Battle of Britain. But the success of Britain’s air force was also dependent on the lesser-known work of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force. Speaking with Emily Briffett, Dr Sarah Louise-Miller shares their highs and lows, and explores the vital work they did under immense pressure to facilitate some of the war’s most pressing missions, including the Battle of Britain and the Dambusters raid.
Sarah-Louise Miller is the author of The Women Behind the Few: The Women's Auxiliary Air Force and British Intelligence during the Second World War (Biteback, 2023)
Authors
