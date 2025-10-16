"Remember, remember the 5th of November…’ The Gunpowder Plot of 1605 ranks among the most audacious acts of treason in British history — a dramatic attempt by a small group of disaffected Catholics to blow up King James I and parliament, just weeks after the new Stuart regime took the throne.

In a new four-part HistoryExtra podcast series, available every Sunday from 19 October 2025, Danny Bird and Professor John Cooper bring this fraught, combustible moment into sharp relief, exploring the motives, betrayals and what-could-have-been consequences of this explosive act of treason.

Below is a carefully curated wider reading list — selected by Danny Bird — designed to deepen your understanding of the religious tensions, political intrigue, and continuing legacy surrounding the plot. Whether you want to trace the conspirators’ inner motivations, follow how the scheme unraveled, or explore its echoes in later British culture, these articles will guide you further into one of early modern England’s most fascinating stories.