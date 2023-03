In 1616, when the first English embassy was installed in Mughal India, England was a minor player on the global stage rather than a leading actor. Nandini Das explores what the challenges of this embassy can tell us about England’s unequal relationship with India at the time – and reveals how the future dominance of the British empire was far from a foregone conclusion

Nandini Das is the author of Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire (Bloomsbury, 2023)