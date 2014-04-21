1) Young Royals

An exhibition featuring more than 100 photographs of the royal family taken between 1926 and 1956 by former royal photographer Marcus Adams went on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh in 2011. Here are some of the highlights…

2) Charles I's Lost Paintings

In the first half of the 17th century, sought-after masterpieces by Titian, Raphael and Leonardo were extracted from Europe by King Charles I and his courtiers. Dispersed to princely galleries across the continent in the wake of the Civil War, the move forever changed the artistic map of Europe…

3) Royal Souvenirs

Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897 was cause for celebration. Here, take a look at some of the souvenirs designed to mark the occasion – from pencils to cigarette cases…

4) Elizabeth I and Her People

These images recall the remarkable reign of Elizabeth I through the lives and portraiture of her subjects. Unusual highlights include a frog purse, sea-going clothing, and what is believed to be the first ever painting of a guinea pig...

5) Richard III Discovery in Pictures

The world was gripped by news in February 2013 that bones discovered underneath a Leicester car park were those of the last Plantagenet king, Richard III. Here you can look back at some of the first ever images released to the public…

6) Mary, Queen of Scots

The story of one of the most controversial figures in Scottish history – Mary, Queen of Scots – is told through jewels, textiles, furniture, documents, and portraits.

7) Queen Elizabeth II by Cecil Beaton

Queen Elizabeth II as princess, monarch and mother is captured in these images taken by royal photographer Cecil Beaton.

8) Kings and Queens

One of the largest and most important sets of portraits of early English kings and queens went on display at the National Portrait Gallery for the first time in 36 years in 2011. Research revealed that the 16 portraits – from William I to Mary I – may have been produced around the same time, possibly as early as the 1590s.

9) Prince Philip at 90

Photos tracing the eventful life of Prince Philip went on display at Windsor Castle in celebration of his 90th birthday in 2011. Featuring Philip as a toddler; First Lieutenant of HMS Whelp; newly-engaged and with penguins in Antarctica, the images were displayed alongside handwritten speeches and paintings of and by the prince himself.

10) Imagined Lives

Who are the mystery figures featured in these portraits? Dating from the 16th and 17th centuries, they were once thought to depict famous sitters including Queen Elizabeth I, the young pretender to the throne Lady Arabella Stuart, and the poet and courtier Sir Thomas Overbury. These identities, however, have long since been disputed…

