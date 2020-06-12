Accessibility Links

The Field of the Cloth of Gold

Glenn Richardson explores the events of the Field of the Cloth of Gold and considers its impact on Anglo-French relations

Henry VIII and Francis I meet at the Field of Cloth of Gold, 7 June 1520. (Photo by Getty Images)

On the 500th anniversary of Henry VIII and Francis I’s magnificent peace summit in northern France, historian Glenn Richardson explores the events of the Field of the Cloth of Gold and considers its impact on Anglo-French relations.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Henry VIII and Francis I meet at the Field of Cloth of Gold, 7 June 1520. (Photo by Getty Images)
