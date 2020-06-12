The Field of the Cloth of Gold
Glenn Richardson explores the events of the Field of the Cloth of Gold and considers its impact on Anglo-French relations
On the 500th anniversary of Henry VIII and Francis I’s magnificent peace summit in northern France, historian Glenn Richardson explores the events of the Field of the Cloth of Gold and considers its impact on Anglo-French relations.
On the 500th anniversary of Henry VIII and Francis I’s magnificent peace summit in northern France, historian Glenn Richardson explores the events of the Field of the Cloth of Gold and considers its impact on Anglo-French relations.
How to download the History Extra podcast