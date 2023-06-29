Big questions of the Crimean War: the build up
Professor Andrew Lambert charts the origins of the Crimean War – and considers whether the build up to the conflict can be considered a 19th-century cold war
Published: June 29, 2023 at 6:29 am
The Crimean War of 1853 to 1856 saw an alliance led by Britain and France challenge Russian expansion. But why did the fighting break out, and can it really be described as the first 'modern war'? In this first episode of a new series charting the key moments in the conflict, Professor Andrew Lambert talks to Rachel Dinning about the long roots of the Crimean War – and considers whether its build up can be considered a 19th-century cold war.
Authors
Rachel DinningPremium Content Editor
