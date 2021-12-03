Christmas feasts, episode 2: Georgian elegance
Annie Gray transports us back to the glamorous dinner parties, dangerous parlour games and decadent desserts of Georgian Christmas
Taking in glamorous dinner parties and decadent “wine-chocolate”, Annie Gray transports us back to a festive feast from the Georgian era. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, for the second episode in our mini-series on Christmas food through history, she also touches on dangerous parlour games and complaints about Christmas being “too commercial”.
Previous episode: Medieval & Tudor revelry | Next episode: Victorian merrymaking
Inspired to cook up some treats from the past? Browse our historical recipes:
- Nesselrode pudding – a delicious Victorian alternative to traditional Christmas pudding
- Buttered beere – a sweet, slightly alcoholic drink that warmed the cockles in Tudor times
Annie Gray is the author of At Christmas We Feast: Festive Food through the Ages (Profile Books, 2021)
