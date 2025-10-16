Skip to main content
Subscribe
Newsletter sign up
Download app
Join our Academy
The official website for BBC History Magazine
Period
Back to
Main menu
Ancient Egypt
Roman
Viking
Anglo-Saxon
Medieval
Tudor
Elizabethan
Georgian
Victorian
Second World War
Back to
Period
Browse all periods
People
Back to
Main menu
Tutankhamun
Richard III
Henry VIII
Elizabeth I
Queen Victoria
Winston Churchill
Cleopatra
Napoleon Bonaparte
Back to
People
Browse all people
Topics
Back to
Main menu
Kings and queens
Weird and wonderful
Sex and love
Social history
Religious history
Women's history
Historical Q&As
Heritage visits
History hero
Historical recipes
Turning points in British History
Back to
Topics
Browse all topics
Video
Podcast
Back to
Main menu
All podcasts
Podcast series
Quizzes
Membership
Back to
Main menu
Membership area
Member discounts
Join HistoryExtra
BBC History Mag
Academy
Back to
Membership
Tudor life with Ruth Goodman
WW1 myths and misconceptions | HistoryExtra Academy
Royal residences: secrets and scandals
Nazi Germany
Victorian Life with Ruth Goodman
Late-medieval England course
Roman Britain course
D-Day course
Witchcraft course
Elizabethans course
Vikings course
Regency course
Subscribe
Newsletter sign up
Download app
Join our Academy
Search
Something went wrong
An unexpected error occured. Please try logging in again
Login