What kind of man was he?

He was born in London’s East End, the son of a bricklayer and the grandson of a charlady. Growing up, money was tight and he was taught to be frugal. While doing an engineering apprenticeship, he took evening classes, gained a degree in electrical engineering and went on to have a distinguished career. I always found him polite, unassuming, and never sexist.

What made him a hero?

Because he changed the course of history, not once but twice. First, with his Colossus computer, which decrypted a huge number of high-level German messages during the Second World War, part of work estimated to have curtailed the conflict by up to two years. Second, with his pioneering work on early computers that paved the way for the modern digital world. He was also inspirational to me personally, as the sort of manager I wanted to become: he listened to his staff, got quality work out of them and attracted great loyalty. He was the nearest thing to a mentor to me.

What was his finest hour?

Designing and building the Colossus computer at Bletchley Park in 1943–44. The Mark I Colossus processed information five times faster than Bletchley’s previous code-breaking system. Tommy’s Mark II Colossus, which began operation on 1 June 1944, decrypted a German message confirming that Hitler, believing that preparations for landings in Normandy were a feint, wanted no extra troops sent there. That helped convince Eisenhower to go ahead with the D-Day landings on 6 June.

Can you see any parallels between his life and your own?

We both came from modest beginnings, and both studied part-time in the evenings to get our degrees at London University – his was in engineering, mine in mathematics.

What would you ask Flowers if you could meet him now?

I’d like to ask how he felt about the ridiculous lack of recognition he received in his lifetime. He was given an MBE and a couple of honorary doctorates, but that was pretty small fry. I don’t know how many people appreciate the true significance of his wartime work.

The late Dame Stephanie Shirley CH was a tech pioneer and philanthropist who came to Britain via the Kindertransport in 1939. Her memoir, Let It Go: My Extraordinary Story (Penguin), is available in paperback.

