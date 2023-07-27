US Civil Rights | Malcolm X’s assassination
In 1965 Malcolm X was shot dead in New York. Dr Clarence Lang and Dr Ashley Farmer explore the activist’s assassination, and his influence on Black Power
Published: July 27, 2023 at 7:34 am
In 1965, Malcolm X walked out onto the stage of a Harlem ballroom, and was shot dead. In the fifth episode of our series delving into the US Civil Rights movement, Rhiannon Davies speaks to Dr Clarence Lang and Dr Ashley Farmer to find out more about Malcolm X’s life and untimely death, as well as his pivotal role in inspiring the Black Power movement.
Authors
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
