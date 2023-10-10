History Behind the Headlines: China spies, medieval tourism and more
In the first of our new monthly series, Hannah Skoda and Rana Mitter discuss history hitting the headlines – and what you need to make sense of today’s world
Our new monthly series explores the historical stories hitting the headlines – and the way in which the past informs today’s world. In this episode, regular panellists Hannah Skoda and Rana Mitter discuss the long roots of Chinese espionage, why Wells is a popular historical tourist destination, and more.
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
