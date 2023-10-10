Our new monthly series explores the historical stories hitting the headlines – and the way in which the past informs today’s world. In this episode, regular panellists Hannah Skoda and Rana Mitter discuss the long roots of Chinese espionage, why Wells is a popular historical tourist destination, and more.

Advertisement

Authors

Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips

As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99

CLAIM NOW
Advertisement