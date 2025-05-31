Who – or what – was Pazuzu?

Pazuzu was associated with the southwest wind, which could bring famine and plague to the lands of the Assyrian empire, meaning he embodied forces of destruction. With a lion’s face, bird talons, wings, and (most distinctively) a serpent in the place of his genitals, Pazuzu looked like the villain of any good horror story – and would undoubtedly be described as a demon.

But for the people of ancient Mesopotamian cultures, he was often a guardian, not a threat. He scared off other demons, and if you were being haunted or attacked, you would have wanted Pazuzu at your side. Pazuzu’s image was commonly worn or placed in homes to ward off such malevolent threats.

“Pazuzu was actually a demon who the exorcists could get on their side to fight against other demons,” says historian Selena Wisnom, speaking an episode of the HistoryExtra podcast.

“One of the most famous depictions we've got of Pazuzu is from a really big amulet that wards against a different demon called Lamashtu... And we've got Pazuzu peering over the edge of a wall and looking down at Lamashtu because he was the one who would scare her away.”

Bronze statuette portraying ancient Mesopotamian demon Pazuzu (Photo by Getty Images)

The religion and beliefs of ancient Mesopotamia

Mesopotamian civilisations – including the Sumerians, Akkadians, Babylonians, and Assyrians – flourished in what is now Iraq and parts of Syria from around 3000 BCE to 500 BCE.

Though many may associate ancient grandeur with the pyramids of Egypt or the temples of Greece, Mesopotamia was the setting for several critical ‘firsts’ in human history: the first cities, the first writing system, the first law codes, and the first organised religions.

Unlike the structured and pantheon-driven religion of Egypt, where gods were tied to political order and the afterlife, Mesopotamian religion was fluid, decentralised, and embedded within everyday life. Worship took place in ziggurats (terraced pyramids) and homes alike, and the supernatural realm – encompassing gods, demons, and spirits — was seen as constantly active, capricious and immediate, rather than separate to the material world.

“Anything that goes wrong in your life is because the gods are angry with you,” Wisnom explains. “If you fall out with your friends, you fall out with your family, if you become really ill – usually it means you are estranged from the gods in some way.”

The divine could bring prosperity or ruin, illness or health, and depended not just on ritual but on balance and negotiation. Ghosts and demons weren’t just invoked in epic myths and storytelling – they were used to practically explain everyday events such as a failed harvest, a sick child or a troubled dream.

“You could offend the gods and have no idea what you had done wrong... You could also pick up this kind of sin or transgression accidentally,” Wisnom adds. "It's a little bit like catching a disease. The transgression is contagious in that sense."

Read more | Your guide to the ancient city of Babylon

Belief in these beings is preserved in texts, and Mesopotamia is also the first culture with a library. In King Ashurbanipal’s library alone, dating to around 650 BCE, hundreds of texts catalogued these deities and their rituals, forming a knowledge system that predated the Library of Alexandria by centuries.

Mesopotamian art depicting two protective winged beings. (Photo by Getty Images)

The catalogue of gods and monsters

These ancient texts didn’t just list deities. In lots of detail, they mapped out the entire (and evolving) Mesopotamian spiritual ecosystem, which was populated by an abundance of fascinating supernatural forces.

“They have a basic pantheon of gods. There are different gods who are responsible for different things... God of war, god of plague, god of scribes, god of justice,” Wisnom notes.

And while some gods, like Ishtar, played political and cosmic roles, other beings were far more intimately linked to daily life – and therefore threatening.

Read more | Meet the pantheon of Norse gods

Take the demon Alu hidden in the bedroom, who caused nightmares, and stripped away a person’s vitality. Lamashtu was a demon who stalked women during childbirth or targeted infants; she appeared in incantations, amulets and protective spells. Her name was feared enough that some scribes deliberately avoided writing it out in full.

But not all supernatural figures were malign. Gula, the goddess of healing, was revered across multiple Mesopotamian cultures. Her symbol – the dog – appeared on temple offerings and protective charms.

What Mesopotamian monsters reveal

For ancient Mesopotamians, these deities weren’t simply symbols. Instead, they formed an integral part of a world, intrinsically connected to everyday experiences and emotions.

“The gods are very active... they care, they intervene, and people are really trying to get their attention and call them over to their side,” Wisnom says. "They behave much like human beings do as well. They have strong personalities, and they can be persuaded. They can be tricked.”

And, while later religious traditions would draw hard lines between good and evil, the Mesopotamian cosmos was far murkier. Power wasn’t inherently virtuous, and chaos wasn’t always meant to be eradicated.

In that context, Pazuzu – with a violent snake in the place of his genitals – was a particularly telling figure, offering crucial insight into the Mesopotamian worldview.

He was horrifying and overtly sexual, but simultaneously his image was worn on amulets and placed above cradles – not as a warning, but as potent protection.

Ad

Selena Wisnom was speaking to Dr David Musgrove on the HistoryExtra podcast. Listen to the full conversation.