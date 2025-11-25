Long before Dracula, an ancient Mesopotamian civilisation raised the world's oldest vampires
Fear of the living dead, in the form of vampires, is a near-constant trope in modern popular culture – from the regular reinterpretations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula to 20th century Buffy. But the tradition has far deeper roots. Discover how ancient Mesopotamians shaped these beliefs and spread the world’s earliest vampire traditions – and why young women were the most terrifying of all
Published: November 25, 2025 at 4:26 PM
Authors
James OsborneDigital content producer
James Osborne is a digital content producer at HistoryExtra where he writes, researches, and edits articles, while also conducting the occasional interview
